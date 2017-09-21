SBS Filipino

The US to accept at least 54 Manus and Nauru detainees

Published 21 September 2017
By Lydia Feng
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has welcomed an announcement by the United States that it will accept 54 refugees from Manus Island and Nauru. Image: File photo of detainees on Manus Island from March, 2014 (AAP)

The first group of refugees to be resettled in the US will be told in the coming days.

