The Visayan and Aussie dance in Melbourne

site_197_Filipino_485265.JPG

Published 8 April 2016 at 4:36pm, updated 8 April 2016 at 4:48pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
She trained from when she was around four years of age, he discovered he had the talent for dance when he was eighteen year old and only learned to dance ballet in his twenties. She rediscovered ballet in her twenties which led her to the Philippines. Ballet Manila's Abigail Oliveiro and Mark Sumaylo are two extraordinary dancers with extraordinary stories to tell. She was born in Singapore and raised in Melbourne, he was born and raised in Cagayan de Oro City, this weekend they dance together as one in United We Dance on stage Melbourne Image: Ballet Manila's Mark Sumaylo and Abigail Oliveiro at SBS Studious in Federation Square, Melbourne (SBS Filipino)

http://balletmanila.com.ph/

http://www.eventfinda.com.au/2016/united-we-dance/melbourne/prahran

 

