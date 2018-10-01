SBS Filipino

The woman behind popular Filipino performers in Australia

Sharon Cuneta, a Filipina actress, campaigns for her husband

Filipino icon Shron Cuneta campaigns for her husband, re-electionist senator Francisco Pangilinan in San Fernando, La Union, Philippines, Source: Enrique Soriano/Bloomberg News

Published 1 October 2018 at 12:26pm, updated 3 October 2018 at 3:38pm
By Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

Behind all the great Filipino performers who graced the many stages in Australia is Nita Christian, who together with her husband Peter, runs the Philippine Entertainment Network.

Great singers like Sharon Cuneta, Sarah Geronimo, Martin Nievera and Regine Velasquez, are only some of popular Filipino singers who entertained Filo-Aussies, thru the company run by the Christians

