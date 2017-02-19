SBS Filipino

The world of music is calling Elysa Villareal

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_634384.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 February 2017 at 11:31am, updated 19 February 2017 at 6:18pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

At a very young age, Elysa Villareal is already a "pro" in joining big singing competitions. She joined The Voice and X Factor Australia and recently, the most popular singing competition today in the Philippines, "Tawag ng Tanghalan." Image: Elysa Villareal at "Tawag ng Tanghalan" (Supplied)

Published 19 February 2017 at 11:31am, updated 19 February 2017 at 6:18pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
But more than her prowess in singing, her star shines the brightest because of her heart for charity and love and respect to her parents.

 

Get to know the beautiful young star, Elysa Villareal, in this interview.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January