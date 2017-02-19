The world of music is calling Elysa Villareal

Published 19 February 2017 at 11:31am, updated 19 February 2017 at 6:18pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
At a very young age, Elysa Villareal is already a "pro" in joining big singing competitions. She joined The Voice and X Factor Australia and recently, the most popular singing competition today in the Philippines, "Tawag ng Tanghalan." Image: Elysa Villareal at "Tawag ng Tanghalan" (Supplied)
But more than her prowess in singing, her star shines the brightest because of her heart for charity and love and respect to her parents.
Get to know the beautiful young star, Elysa Villareal, in this interview.