The Year Migration Overwhelmed Europe

Published 5 January 2016 at 1:56pm
In the final days of 2015, the number of refugees and migrants arriving in Europe by land and sea surpassed one million people for the year. Image: Yazidis from Iraq arrive on a Greek island (AAP)

It marked the largest number in decades trying to find refuge and a new life on the continent.

 

The influx of people also caused the European Union to reassess its open-borders policy.

 





