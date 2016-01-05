The Year Migration Overwhelmed Europe

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen The Year Migration Overwhelmed EuropePlay07:31SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (3.44MB)Published 5 January 2016 at 1:56pmSource: SBSAvailable in other languages In the final days of 2015, the number of refugees and migrants arriving in Europe by land and sea surpassed one million people for the year. Image: Yazidis from Iraq arrive on a Greek island (AAP)Published 5 January 2016 at 1:56pmSource: SBSAvailable in other languages It marked the largest number in decades trying to find refuge and a new life on the continent. The influx of people also caused the European Union to reassess its open-borders policy. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January