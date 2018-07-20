There are laws that protect the rights of international students

Darrell is one of the student leaders who recently completed the City of Sydney’s 2016-2018 International Student Leadership Ambassador (ISLA) program. He finished a postgraduate law degree at University of Technology Sydney (UTS) and is currently completing a graduate certificate in practical legal training to become a solicitor in Australia before the end of the year.





Being privileged to obtain law education both in the Philippines and Australia, he admitted that it was easier for him to study in Sydney because of the support system available and the practicality in their learning delivery.





Darrell has been active in representing the international student community particularly helping them on legal issues.





“Right now, I’m with Redfern Legal Centre’s international students practice. What we do is that we offer free legal advise to all international students across New South Wales on any issues, be it about your family issues, be it your tenancy or employment,” said Darrell.





Aside from this, Darrell is also part of the student consultative group supporting the ‘Respect. Now. Always’ campaign within the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) that responds to sexual assault and harassment among students and staffs.





The young lawyer from the Philippines shared that the recurring problems among the international students has to do with exploitation from their employers and tenancy issues.





There were a number of Filipinos who approached him with these problems and he could not help but sympathize with them. What he continues to do at the moment is to provide them with advise on the proper steps to do regarding their case or refer them to the solicitors.





City of Sydney's 2016-2018 International student ambassadors honoured for their selfless efforts





Though he already completed the City of Sydney’s ambassador program, Darrell wanted to think that continuing the work for international students does not stop here.





“It’s always, we have to look forward, we have to look beyond what we had, [what] we did, thinking na marami pang pwedeng gawin (there are more things to be done).”





Darrell encourages Filipino international students to apply for the next batch of City of Sydney’s international student ambassadors. Applications will open in the next few weeks via the City of Sydney’s website.





















