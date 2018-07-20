There is a wide range of support for international students

Being part of the 2016-2018 City of Sydney’s International Student Leadership Ambassador (ISLA) program, John got involved with different projects for the international students in Sydney over the past 18 months.





He contributed in organizing the ‘Sydney tour’ for newly arrived overseas students; a project aimed to expand the students’ network and help them be familiarized with the significant landmarks in the city.





John also carried out workshops to support students in writing their CV to increase their chances of getting hired.





“We also understand that when international students come here they have issues trying to get jobs and we also have workshops [for that],” said John.





As mental health also became a concern among overseas students, John mentioned there are available supports in this area.





The range of programs also includes leadership trainings and orientations to assist newly arrived international students.





John Jatto, City of Sydney's 2016-2018 International Student Ambassador Source: Supplied





This student leader (who described his Filipino friends as ‘warm-hearted’ people) is currently finishing a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting. He enjoys being here in Sydney and wanted to spend more time in this vibrant and multicultural city.



