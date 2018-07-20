There is an opportunity to lead for international students

Lucy recently completed the City of Sydney’s 2016-2018 International Student Leadership Ambassador (ISLA) program. She is currently studying at University of Sydney, majoring in Finance and Economics.





Lucy admitted that it had not been an easy start for her due to language and cultural barrier.





“It took me some time to [be familiarized] with Australian cultural background and to communicate with my lecturers and tutors to know more about the learning skills, how to practice my critical thinking skills.”





An international student who is dedicated to improve herself, Lucy applied to be part of the ISLA program to develop her leadership skills.





The ISLA program is an award-winning 18-month program that mentors international student leaders to become community ambassadors and be involved in a range of projects that addresses the needs of the international student community.





The selection procedure includes submission of an application form, a group and individual interview.





City of Sydney's 2016-2018 International student ambassadors honoured for their selfless efforts





Lucy advised aspirants for the next batch of international student ambassadors to be themselves and to let this be an opportunity for them to reach out [to the community] and jump out of their comfort zone.





This young leader related her positive experience studying in Sydney. According to her, though there were challenges, there were also opportunities. Lucy said that being academically educated in Australia changed her perception in communication and leadership as well as in learning a new language.



