There's good debt and bad debt, Morrison says

Published 28 April 2017 at 1:36pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:10am
By David Sharaz, Marija Jovanovic
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Turnbull Government is preparing for big spending on infrastructure in next month's (may) Budget as it plans to change how national debt is reported. It wants to differentiate between what it calls "good" and "bad" debt. But the Opposition has criticised the move as nothing more than a distraction.

Image: Scott Morrison giving a pre-budget address in Sydney (AAP) 

