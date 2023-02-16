Key Points
- Guide dogs have been an important part of the lives of many Australians with disabilities for decades.
- Relying on guide dogs is not always an easy process. Owners must learn to communicate effectively with their dogs and build strong bonds based on trust and mutual respect.
- Alan Welch had six guide dogs since 1972. Each dog is a loyal and loving companion and treated as part of their family.
'They are more than just service animals': The special bond between Guide Dogs and their owners
SBS Filipino
16/02/202306:43
