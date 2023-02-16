'They are more than just service animals': The special bond between Guide Dogs and their owners

Allan Welch and his Guide Dogs

The lifelong companion of a Guide Dog owner

Guide dogs allow individuals to navigate their surroundings safely and with greater independence. Esperanza Welch shares how these amazing animals helped his visually impaired husband live a more fulfilling life.

Key Points
  • Guide dogs have been an important part of the lives of many Australians with disabilities for decades.
  • Relying on guide dogs is not always an easy process. Owners must learn to communicate effectively with their dogs and build strong bonds based on trust and mutual respect.
  • Alan Welch had six guide dogs since 1972. Each dog is a loyal and loving companion and treated as part of their family.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
guide dogs filipino image

SBS Filipino

16/02/202306:43
