Think tank wants a tax on drivers to ease traffic congestion

traffic congestion in Melbourne

Traffic congestion in Melbourne Source: AAP

Published 7 October 2017 at 11:52am, updated 7 October 2017 at 11:58am
By Camille Bianchi
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
The New South Wales and Victorian Governments are being urged to consider a congestion fee for motorists to cut down traffic. Image: Traffic congestion in Melbourne (AAP)

Researchers at the Grattan Institute say it's the most effective way to ease road congestion that's costing billions of dollars in lost productivity.

