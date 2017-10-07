Think tank wants a tax on drivers to ease traffic congestion

Researchers at the Grattan Institute say it's the most effective way to ease road congestion that's costing billions of dollars in lost productivity.
Traffic congestion in Melbourne Source: AAP
The New South Wales and Victorian Governments are being urged to consider a congestion fee for motorists to cut down traffic. Image: Traffic congestion in Melbourne (AAP)
