Thirty Years Later, Some Returning Home to Chernobyl

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Thirty Years Later, Some Returning Home to ChernobylPlay05:01SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.3MB)Published 26 April 2016 at 2:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:53pmBy Michelle Rimmer, Cybelle DionesSource: SBSAvailable in other languages On April the 26th, 1986, a reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear plant in the former Soviet Union exploded. Image: The exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power station (AAP)Published 26 April 2016 at 2:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:53pmBy Michelle Rimmer, Cybelle DionesSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesMore than 300-thousand people would be displaced in what has come to be known as the world's worst nuclear disaster. Now, 30 years on, residents of Chernobyl are returning home. ... reports. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January