SBS Filipino

This chef cooks free meals for unemployed international students

SBS Filipino

Chef cooks free meals for international students who lost their jobs due to coronavirus restrictions

Chef cooks free meals for international students who lost their jobs due to coronavirus-imposed restrictions Source: Edward Christian Ocampo Facebook

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 April 2020 at 2:55pm, updated 14 April 2020 at 5:39pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A Darwin-based chef is cooking free lunch and dinner meals for unemployed international students struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 crisis. Listen in.

Published 12 April 2020 at 2:55pm, updated 14 April 2020 at 5:39pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom