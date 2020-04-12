This chef cooks free meals for unemployed international students

Chef cooks free meals for international students who lost their jobs due to coronavirus-imposed restrictions Source: Edward Christian Ocampo Facebook
Published 12 April 2020 at 2:55pm, updated 14 April 2020 at 5:39pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A Darwin-based chef is cooking free lunch and dinner meals for unemployed international students struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 crisis. Listen in.
Published 12 April 2020 at 2:55pm, updated 14 April 2020 at 5:39pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share