This couple is elevating Filipino cuisine by breaking cultural boundaries

Chef Aileen Aguirre and Chef Francis Dela Cruz curated a special menu made from locally sourced and sustainable Australian native ingredients, using the slow food philosophy with deep, hearty flavours.

Filipino Food Movement Australia will feature Aguirre and Dela Cruz in their Mabuhay Nights Pop-Up Dining Series this August.

'We always hear that Filipino Cuisine is the next big thing, but the reality is we've always been there. Our food is really good, and we Filipinos should be proud of our culture and cuisine.





It's a matter of telling them how to eat it and tell the story behind this dish.' Dela Cruz shares.





Like other migrants, Filipinos brought their traditional food habits, preparation techniques, and cooking methods to Australia. However, accessing some Filipino dishes' authentic ingredients is not always easy. So Filipino chef couple Aileen Aguirre and Francis Dela Cruz found a way to merge Australian native ingredients with unique Philippine flavours while keeping the taste the same.





