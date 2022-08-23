SBS Filipino

This couple is elevating Filipino cuisine by breaking cultural boundaries

SBS Filipino

Pinoy Chefs use Australian native ingredients to recreate Filipino dishes

Pinoy Chefs use Australian native ingredients to recreate Filipino dishes

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 August 2022 at 2:48pm, updated 23 August 2022 at 2:50pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay, Dan Villanueva
Source: SBS

As the country becomes a multicultural melting pot, Australians develop a palette that favors diversity. And for Chef Aileen Aguirre and Chef Francis Dela Cruz, this is the perfect time to boost our efforts in introducing Filipino cuisine to the mainstream market.

Published 23 August 2022 at 2:48pm, updated 23 August 2022 at 2:50pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay, Dan Villanueva
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Research reveals that cooking together helps improve marriage and romantic lives.
  • Chef Aileen Aguirre and Chef Francis Dela Cruz curated a special menu made from locally sourced and sustainable Australian native ingredients, using the slow food philosophy with deep, hearty flavours.
  • Filipino Food Movement Australia will feature Aguirre and Dela Cruz in their Mabuhay Nights Pop-Up Dining Series this August.
'We always hear that Filipino Cuisine is the next big thing, but the reality is we've always been there. Our food is really good, and we Filipinos should be proud of our culture and cuisine.

It's a matter of telling them how to eat it and tell the story behind this dish.' Dela Cruz shares.

Like other migrants, Filipinos brought their traditional food habits, preparation techniques, and cooking methods to Australia. However, accessing some Filipino dishes' authentic ingredients is not always easy. So Filipino chef couple Aileen Aguirre and Francis Dela Cruz found a way to merge Australian native ingredients with unique Philippine flavours while keeping the taste the same.

Advertisement
Listen to their story in this episode of Love Down Under.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

WORKPLACE MENTAL INJURY.jpg

What can be considered a workplace psychological injury and can you claim compensation?

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt