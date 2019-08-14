This Filipina is building more than just her dream home in Ballarat

Rose Boquida's first house at Balmoral when she migrated to Australia in 1991 Source: supplied by Rose Boquida
Published 14 August 2019 at 4:36pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:16pm
By Maridel Martinez, Roda Masinag
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Every migrant has a story to tell and every experience is unique. Starting a new life in another country is not easy and each one finds different ways of coping. Rose Boquida embraced every opportunity that came her way which allowed her to build the foundation to a strong and stable future.
Published 14 August 2019 at 4:36pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:16pm
By Maridel Martinez, Roda Masinag
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share