Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Artists Valerie Berry and Andrew Cruz are part of this collaborative piece and discuss how it has come to fruition.



Since the election of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in 2016, the notion of collective memory loss has weighed heavily in public discourse in the country. Over 7000 extra-judicial killings have



taken place in the past year alone and with the declaration of martial law in Mindanao, many



argue that this is a return to a state similar to the Marcos dictatorship of the 1970’s.





Written by Paschal Berry, This Here. Land is a collaboration between Manila-based LabAnino



and Performance Space and will be performed at Liveworks 2017, a festival of contemporary



art until October 22 in Sydney.



