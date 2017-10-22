SBS Filipino

Available in other languages

What is it like to forget parts of your culture? And how does that shape the present? These are questions tackled in This Here. Land, a theatre work that premiered this week at Liveworks 2017 in Sydney. Image: Valerie Berry (Jake Atienza)

Artists Valerie Berry and Andrew Cruz are part of this collaborative piece and discuss how it has come to fruition.
Since the election of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in 2016, the notion of collective memory loss has weighed heavily in public discourse in the country. Over 7000 extra-judicial killings have
taken place in the past year alone and with the declaration of martial law in Mindanao, many
argue that this is a return to a state similar to the Marcos dictatorship of the 1970’s.

Written by Paschal Berry, This Here. Land is a collaboration between Manila-based LabAnino
and Performance Space and will be performed at Liveworks 2017, a festival of contemporary
art until October 22 in Sydney.

LabAnino
