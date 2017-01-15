SBS Filipino

This is how Blacktown makes art

Paschal Berry (insert photo) at the Blacktown Arts Centre

Paschal Berry (insert photo) at the Blacktown Arts Centre Source: SBS FIlipino/A. Violata

Published 15 January 2017 at 11:46am, updated 15 January 2017 at 1:08pm
By Annalyn Violata
Blacktown is once again taking part in the Sydney Festival as the Blacktown Arts Centre releases its 2017 program of arts and cultural events. Image: Paschal Berry (insert photo) at the Blacktown Arts Centre (SBS Filipino/A. Violata)

Being the biggest city in New South Wales and home to multi-cultural communities, Blacktown is hosting the events launched this week by the Blacktown Arts Centre, with the theme for this year "This is how we make art".

 

The centre's program co-ordinator Paschal Berry gives the details of this year's program which features local Sydney artists and talents including some Filipinos.



 

Some photos from the various events in Blacktown:

Blacktown Arts
An elder from the traditional owner of the land welcomes the audience of "Home Country" (SBS Filipino/A. Violata) Source: SBS Filipino/A. Violata


Blacktown Arts
One of the scenes of 'Home Country' (SBS Filipino/A. Violata) Source: SBS Filipino/A. Violata


Blacktown Arts
On one of the level of the multi-level parking which was converting into a theatre-like stage and dining area for the audience (SBS Filipino/A.Violata) Source: SBS Filipino/A. Violata


Blacktown Arts
Blacktown Arts Centre Weaving Garden (SBS Filipino/A. Violata) Source: SBS Filipino/A. Violata


Blacktown Arts
One of the winner of the 2016 Blacktown City Art Prize (SBS Filipino/A. Violata) Source: SBS Filipino/A. Violata


Blacktown Arts
Some of the entries for the 2016 Children and Young Artist Prize (SBS Filipino/A. Violata) Source: SBS Filipino/A. Violata


Blacktown Arts
Some of the entries for the 2016 Children and Young Artist Prize (SBS Filipino/A. Violata) Source: SBS Filipino/A. Violata


Blacktown Arts
Some of the entries to the 2016 Blacktown City Art Prize (SBS Filipino/A. Violata) Source: SBS Filipino/A. Violata


Blacktown Arts
Some of the entries to the 2016 Blacktown City Art Prize (SBS Filipino/A. Violata) Source: SBS Filipino/A. Violata


Blacktown Arts
Some of the entries to the 2016 Blacktown City Art Prize (SBS Filipino/A. Violata) Source: SBS Filipino/A. Violata


Blacktown Arts
Some of the entries to the 2016 Blacktown City Art Prize (SBS Filipino/A. Violata) Source: SBS Filipino/A. Violata


Blacktown Arts
Some of the entries to the 2016 Blacktown City Art Prize (SBS Filipino/A. Violata) Source: SBS Filipino/A. Violata


Blacktown Arts
One of the entries to the 2016 Blacktown City Art Prize (SBS Filipino/A. Violata) Source: SBS Filipino/A. Violata


Blacktown Arts
One of the entries to the 2016 Blacktown City Art Prize (SBS Filipino/A. Violata) Source: SBS Filipino/A. Violata


Blacktown Arts
Some of the entries to the 2016 Blacktown City Art Prize (SBS Filipino/A. Violata) Source: SBS Filipino/A. Violata


Blacktown Arts
Some of the entries to the 2016 Blacktown City Art Prize (SBS Filipino/A. Violata) Source: SBS Filipino/A. Violata


Blacktown Arts
Some of the entries to the 2016 Blacktown City Art Prize (SBS Filipino/A. Violata) Source: SBS Filipino/A. Violata


 

 

