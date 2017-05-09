SBS Filipino

'This is keeping Australians safe': PM on boost to AFP funding

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_680349.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 May 2017 at 12:06pm, updated 9 May 2017 at 2:31pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Malcolm Turnbull has revealed a major funding boost for Australia's spy agencies and federal police on the eve of the Budget. Image: Australian Federal Police Specialist Response Group, Canberra (AAP)

Published 9 May 2017 at 12:06pm, updated 9 May 2017 at 2:31pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Prime Minister says the money will help law enforcement keep up with more sophisticated organised crime.

 

But the opposition has seized on reports that the multi-million dollar investment could be drawn from the foreign aid budget.

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul