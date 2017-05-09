'This is keeping Australians safe': PM on boost to AFP funding

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen 'This is keeping Australians safe': PM on boost to AFP fundingPlay04:36SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.11MB)Published 9 May 2017 at 12:06pm, updated 9 May 2017 at 2:31pmBy James Elton-PymPresented by Ronald ManilaSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Malcolm Turnbull has revealed a major funding boost for Australia's spy agencies and federal police on the eve of the Budget. Image: Australian Federal Police Specialist Response Group, Canberra (AAP)Published 9 May 2017 at 12:06pm, updated 9 May 2017 at 2:31pmBy James Elton-PymPresented by Ronald ManilaSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesThe Prime Minister says the money will help law enforcement keep up with more sophisticated organised crime. But the opposition has seized on reports that the multi-million dollar investment could be drawn from the foreign aid budget. ShareLatest podcast episodesWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaul