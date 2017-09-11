Thousands attend same-sex marriage rally in Brisbane

Thousands attend rally in support of same-sex marriage; recycling and plastic bag ban in Queensland; Police office gives information of domestic violence victim; details of construction of new Queen's Wharf in Brisbane announced; Brisbane Festival; Gold Coast new home of Logies; and Cr Jonathan Sri defends of construction of temporary bike lane at West End as protest against Brisbane City Council.
Queensland news. Summary of latest news from the Sunshine State by Celeste Macintosh
