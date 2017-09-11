SBS Filipino

Thousands attend same-sex marriage rally in Brisbane

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_746109.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 September 2017 at 12:06pm, updated 11 December 2017 at 11:40am
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Queensland news. Summary of latest news from the Sunshine State by Celeste Macintosh Image: Same-sex marriage rally in Brisbane (Twitter/@JessVanDen)

Published 11 September 2017 at 12:06pm, updated 11 December 2017 at 11:40am
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Thousands attend rally in support of same-sex marriage; recycling and plastic bag ban in Queensland; Police office gives information of domestic violence victim; details of construction of new Queen's Wharf in Brisbane announced; Brisbane Festival; Gold Coast new home of Logies; and Cr Jonathan Sri defends of construction of temporary bike lane at West End as protest against Brisbane City Council.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul