Thousands displaced in Victoria's flood emergency

Highlights
- 34-thousand homes are still facing inundation or being cut-off along Victoria's swollen river system.
- Victorian Premier Dan Andrews unable to put a final price on the flood even after unveiling over $350 million dollars in assistance for clean-up and fixing the roads.
- The Goulburn River peaked at 12-point 0-6 (oh-six) metres, 14 centimetres below original forecasts. That reprieve was enough to save many homes from becoming inundated.
