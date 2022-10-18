SBS Filipino

Thousands displaced in Victoria's flood emergency

SBS Filipino

VIC FLOODS CLEAN UP

Cars are covered floodwaters along the A39 in Shepparton, Victoria, Monday, October 17, 2022. The ADF has been called in to help flood victims in Victoria, with authorities predicting more than 7500 proprieties could be affected. (AAP Image/Diego Fedele) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 October 2022 at 1:08pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay, TJ Correa
Source: SBS

The Victorian government has pledged $351 million dollars to help families affected by the ongoing floods. The money is primarily for clean-up costs and fixing hundreds of flood-damaged roads that are hampering the rescue efforts.

Published 18 October 2022 at 1:08pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay, TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • 34-thousand homes are still facing inundation or being cut-off along Victoria's swollen river system.
  • Victorian Premier Dan Andrews unable to put a final price on the flood even after unveiling over $350 million dollars in assistance for clean-up and fixing the roads.
  • The Goulburn River peaked at 12-point 0-6 (oh-six) metres, 14 centimetres below original forecasts. That reprieve was enough to save many homes from becoming inundated.
FILO PODCAST INSTRUCTIONS
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino
Share

Latest podcast episodes

VIC FLOODS CLEAN UP

SBS News in Filipino, Tuesday 18 October

Australia concerned over 'malicious' cyber attack on hospitals

Small business to get cyber security support training

pexels-august-de-richelieu-4260477.jpg

They're all different: Filipino mum counters study stress by understanding her children's capabilities

wskill shortage.jpg

Companies still struggle to find workers as the holiday season looms