Thousands of asylum seekers in Australia may face homelessness

The Refugee Council of Australia says around a thousand people have lost their income support following the Government's latest round of welfare-payments assessments.
FILE - In this May 12, 2013 file photo, Source: AP
Published 6 November 2018 at 1:04pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:44pm
By James Elton-Pym, Joy Joshi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Thousands of asylum seekers may be at risk of homelessness as the Federal Government toughens the rules on those it says arrived "illegally" by boat.
Published 6 November 2018 at 1:04pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:44pm
By James Elton-Pym, Joy Joshi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share