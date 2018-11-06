SBS Filipino

Thousands of asylum seekers in Australia may face homelessness

SBS Filipino

Asylum boat that failed to reach Australia

FILE - In this May 12, 2013 file photo, Source: AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 November 2018 at 1:04pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:44pm
By James Elton-Pym, Joy Joshi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Thousands of asylum seekers may be at risk of homelessness as the Federal Government toughens the rules on those it says arrived "illegally" by boat.

Published 6 November 2018 at 1:04pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:44pm
By James Elton-Pym, Joy Joshi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Refugee Council of Australia says around a thousand people have lost their income support following the Government's latest round of welfare-payments assessments.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom