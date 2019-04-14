SBS Filipino

Thousands rally to end offshore detention

Refugee advocates at a Palm Sunday Rally outside the State Library in Melbourne

Source: AAP, Ellen Smith

Published 15 April 2019 at 7:56am, updated 15 April 2019 at 7:59am
By Amy Hall
Presented by Ronald Manila
Thousands of Australians have rallied across the country, urging the federal government to close the offshore detention centres on Manus Island and Nauru.

Refugee advocates say the large turnout shows the public attitude is changing, and political leaders need to take action.

