Thousands rally to end offshore detention

Refugee advocates say the large turnout shows the public attitude is changing, and political leaders need to take action.
Published 15 April 2019 at 7:56am, updated 15 April 2019 at 7:59am
By Amy Hall
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Thousands of Australians have rallied across the country, urging the federal government to close the offshore detention centres on Manus Island and Nauru.
