Three former NSW Labor ministers engaged in serious misconduct: ICAC report

Published 14 August 2017 at 11:36am
By Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
An investigation into corruption within a controversial New South Wales water infrastructure company has handed down its findings. Image: File images: Eddie Obeid, Tony Kelly and Joe Tripodi (AAP)

Several politicians, including the then-Premier of the state, were forced to step down over questions raised by the inquiry.

 





