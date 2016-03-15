SBS Filipino

Three-hour Presidential Debate in Cebu

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_479853.JPG

Published 15 March 2016 at 1:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:47pm
By Annalyn Violata, Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the region by Nick Melgar Image: Nick Melgar

Preparations are underway for Holy Week and school holidays; Comelec approves additional hour to make a three-hour presidential debate this next Sunday; LTFRB orders calibration of taxi meter; and other news

 

 


