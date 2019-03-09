SBS Filipino

Three new visa categories announced

SBS Filipino

visa changes

A passenger uses an automated passport control channel Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 March 2019 at 10:31am, updated 10 March 2019 at 10:40am
By Joy Joshi
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The federal government has announced three new visa categories to meet various demands of Australian migrant groups. Immigration Minister David Coleman says the new visas will help fill in the gaps that migrants have long been campaigning to be filled.

Published 10 March 2019 at 10:31am, updated 10 March 2019 at 10:40am
By Joy Joshi
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom