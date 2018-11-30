SBS Filipino

Three policemen accused of killing Kian de los Santos found guilty, will serve life imprisonment

The Caloocan City regional trial court declared the three officers guilty for the killing of Kian Lloyd delos Santos in August 2017.

Published 30 November 2018 at 12:17pm, updated 30 November 2018 at 12:22pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Three policemen accused of killing Kian de los Santos have been found guilty and will serve a sentence of life imprisonment.

