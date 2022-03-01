SBS Filipino

Three quarters of Aussies suffer from eating disorders since the pandemic

Published 1 March 2022 at 11:54am, updated 3 March 2022 at 11:57am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
New research which reveals over three quarters of Australians have experienced an increase in body image issues since the beginning of the pandemic.

Highlights
  • Concerning new research reveals over three-quarters of Australians have experienced an increase in body image issues since the beginning of the pandemic.
  • The most common eating disorders according to experts are anorexia nervosa, bulimia, and binge eating disorder.
  • Eating disorder specialists are calling for Aussies to open up, and reach out for support.
Eating disorders are multifaceted conditions that can manifest in different ways. A new report released by the Journal of Eating Disorders in January 2022, reveals since the onset of the pandemic, three quarters (74%) of Aussies have engaged in food restrictions and dieting.



If anyone is in crisis, contact 
Butterfly Foundation
 National Helpline at 1800 33 4673, 
Lifeline
 at 13 11 14, 
Suicide Call Back Service
 at 1300 659 467 or 
1800 Respect
 .

Healthy Pinoy is SBS Filipino's weekly segment on health. The content provided is for informational purposes only and does not intend to substitute professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult your GP or doctor for support.

