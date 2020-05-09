Three stages of easing restrictions geared towards Australia's recovery

Highlights A three-stage plan of easing restrictions is geared to gradually restore Australia's economy with some caution in place.

States and territories decide when to implement the easement of restrictions depending to local conditions.

Along with the reopening of restaurants and cafes and other businesses, Australians can do more with the lifting of strict measures.

Australia's first phase of relaxing restrictions will include the re-opening of cafes, restaurants and shops, and the opening up of other public places.









