SBS Filipino

Three stages of easing restrictions geared towards Australia's recovery

SBS Filipino

Roadmap to COVIDsafe Australia

PM Scott Morrison talking to NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian at the National Cabinet Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 May 2020 at 12:34pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has released a three-stage plan to guide Australia out of coronavirus shutdowns.

Published 9 May 2020 at 12:34pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • A three-stage plan of easing restrictions is geared to gradually restore Australia's economy with some caution in place.
  • States and territories decide when to implement the easement of restrictions depending to local conditions.
  • Along with the reopening of restaurants and cafes and other businesses, Australians can do more with the lifting of strict measures.
Australia's first phase of relaxing restrictions will include the re-opening of cafes, restaurants and shops, and the opening up of other public places.

 

Roadmap to COVIDsafe Australia
Roadmap to COVIDSafe Australia Source: www.pm.gov.au/


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom