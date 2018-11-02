Three subway stations are set to operate in Metro Manila

three subway stations in Metro Manila by May 2020 Source: Getty Images
Published 2 November 2018 at 5:06pm, updated 5 November 2018 at 10:20am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Department of Transportation has announced that Metro Manila will begin construction for subway stations by December 19, 2018. The 51 billion peso project is set to be completed by May 2022.
Published 2 November 2018 at 5:06pm, updated 5 November 2018 at 10:20am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share