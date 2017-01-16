SBS Filipino

Ties between Australia, Japan strengthened

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_616367.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 January 2017 at 1:06pm, updated 16 January 2017 at 1:11pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Military ties between Australia and Japan are set to be strengthened. Image: Leaders Shinzo Abe, left, and Malcolm Turnbull shake hands ahead of a summit in Sydney. (Kyodo)

Published 16 January 2017 at 1:06pm, updated 16 January 2017 at 1:11pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
During bilateral talks in Sydney, both countries' leaders have recommitted to regional stability and strong trade links.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January