Ties between Australia, Japan strengthened

During bilateral talks in Sydney, both countries' leaders have recommitted to regional stability and strong trade links.
Published 16 January 2017 at 1:06pm, updated 16 January 2017 at 1:11pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Military ties between Australia and Japan are set to be strengthened. Image: Leaders Shinzo Abe, left, and Malcolm Turnbull shake hands ahead of a summit in Sydney. (Kyodo)
Published 16 January 2017 at 1:06pm, updated 16 January 2017 at 1:11pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share