Tighter restrictions come into effect in Melbourne and Regional Victoria

Highlights Know the new restrictions and changes in the next six weeks in Victoria

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says stage four results will be evident in about seven days time.

More restrictions regarding businesses and employment will be announced later today

A state of disaster has been declared in Victoria, with tough COVID-19 restrictions on movement across Melbourne and an overnight curfew to be enforced by police.





The lockdown grants officers additional powers to ensure people comply with the strict public health directions. The new 'stage four' restrictions will run until September the 13th.

















Premier Daniel Andrews is adamant the six-week strategy is preferable to a lockdown lasting for six months.





"These steps are the ones we have to take. These are the decisions I've made because anything short of this will not keep us safe. Anything short of this will see this drag on for months and months and months. That is not acceptable to Having to stand here every day reporting more and more people dying."





An 8pm to 5am curfew will be enforced for those in metropolitan Melbourne, unless travelling to and from work, or to receive or give care.





Melbourne locals will not be allowed to travel more than five kilometres from home, for shopping or exercise.





Only one person per household will be allowed to shop at essential retail outlets.





Daily exercise is limited to one hour, and only with one other person.





And bans on weddings will take place from midnight this Wednesday, August 5.





Those in regional Victoria including the Mitchell Shire will undergo stage three restrictions from midnight on Wednesday.





People will only be allowed outdoors to shop for food and essential items, provide care and caregiving, and for exercise, work and study.





From Wednesday, all school students across the state will learn from home except for vulnerable children or kids who have parents that must attend work.





Study at TAFE and university will also have to done remotely.





The same rules will apply to Melbourne's kinder and early childhood education services from Thursday.





Victoria's Education Minister James Merlino says dates for end-of-year Victorian Certificate of Education exams will not change, allowing Year 12 students to receive an end-of-year ATAR result.





Meantime, Victoria Police is warning that breaches of stage four lockdown regulations may lead to a fine of more than $1,600





Police Minister Lisa Neville is urging the community to comply.





"We don't take this decision lightly. We take it because this is so serious and we are saying to the community... We have all got to take this seriously."





Mr Andrews says the effectiveness of the lock down relies on a collective effort.





More restrictions relating to employment and workplaces are due to be announced today.





Premier Andrews says he will continue to discuss income support and cash flow support measures for businesses with Prime Minister Scott Morrison.





