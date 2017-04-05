Time for other options on sexual abuse of children?

But is it time to stop just locking up offenders and start looking at healing them, as others have argued?
Published 6 April 2017 at 9:11am, updated 6 April 2017 at 9:13am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Sexual abuse against children is a subject that triggers strong emotions and a widespread "lock them up" reaction across much of society Image: Chief Justice Wayne Martin (SBS).
Published 6 April 2017 at 9:11am, updated 6 April 2017 at 9:13am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share