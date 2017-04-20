Time to buy a house for first time owners in Victoria

The new rule will take effect on the 1st of July 2017, and will be applicable to both new and established homes.
Published 20 April 2017 at 12:26pm, updated 20 April 2017 at 4:33pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
This is an opportune time to buy a property in Victoria as the state government recently announced the abolition of stamp duties for first home buyers purchasing a property valued at no more than $600,000, says realtor Maria Papa. Image: Houses in Victoria (AAP)
