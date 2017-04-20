SBS Filipino

Time to buy a house for first time owners in Victoria

Published 20 April 2017 at 12:26pm, updated 20 April 2017 at 4:33pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
This is an opportune time to buy a property in Victoria as the state government recently announced the abolition of stamp duties for first home buyers purchasing a property valued at no more than $600,000, says realtor Maria Papa. Image: Houses in Victoria (AAP)

The new rule will take effect on the 1st of July 2017, and will be applicable to both new and established homes.

