Time to check your smoke alarms

Published 4 April 2020 at 12:23pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Did you know that smoke alarms have an expiry date? This Sunday, 5 April, DST (Daylight saving time) ends. As we wind our clock back an hour, let us also make it a point to check on our smoke alarms.

Smoke alarm expert Cameron Brooks says as smoke alarms have  a lifespan, we should regularly check that all our device at home are in good working condition. 

 

