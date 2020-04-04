Time to check your smoke alarms

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Time to check your smoke alarmsPlay08:03SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Did you know that smoke alarms have an expiry date? Source: YouTubeGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (14.75MB)Published 4 April 2020 at 12:23pmBy Maridel MartinezSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Did you know that smoke alarms have an expiry date? This Sunday, 5 April, DST (Daylight saving time) ends. As we wind our clock back an hour, let us also make it a point to check on our smoke alarms.Published 4 April 2020 at 12:23pmBy Maridel MartinezSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesSmoke alarm expert Cameron Brooks says as smoke alarms have a lifespan, we should regularly check that all our device at home are in good working condition. Listen inShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 JanuaryWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom