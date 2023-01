Available in other languages

A collaboration between the Bankstown Youth Development Service and Youth Off the Street, the theatre work was written and directed by Stefo Nantsou based on interviews with local youth.





David Miller, a Filipino Australian member of the cast, discusses 'To be Honest' and how these stories resonate with him as a Bankstown local.





Watch David Miller in a short video about the theatre work 'To Be Honest':