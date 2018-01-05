Today's News 5 January

Source: SBS News
Published 5 January 2018 at 1:03pm, updated 5 January 2018 at 1:06pm
By SBS News Room
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS, SBS News
Available in other languages
Headlines: United States President Donald Trump attempts to block the distribution of a book containing damaging allegations about his administration Australian- African community, calling for solutions on Melbourne gang problem Tennis player Andy Murray confirmed not playing in the Australian Open
Published 5 January 2018 at 1:03pm, updated 5 January 2018 at 1:06pm
By SBS News Room
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS, SBS News
Available in other languages
Share