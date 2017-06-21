Tony Burke explains why Labor opposes changes to planned citizneship test

Published 21 June 2017 at 12:26pm, updated 11 August 2017 at 4:15pm
By Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It's designed to create a new class of second class Australians" says Tony Burke MP on citizenship changes flagged by the federal government In an interview with SBS Punjabi's Shamsher Kainth Tony Burke explains why the the Labor Party is opposed to the changes
