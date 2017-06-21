SBS Filipino

Tony Burke explains why Labor opposes changes to planned citizneship test

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_703595.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 June 2017 at 12:26pm, updated 11 August 2017 at 4:15pm
By Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

It's designed to create a new class of second class Australians" says Tony Burke MP on citizenship changes flagged by the federal government In an interview with SBS Punjabi's Shamsher Kainth Tony Burke explains why the the Labor Party is opposed to the changes

Published 21 June 2017 at 12:26pm, updated 11 August 2017 at 4:15pm
By Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul