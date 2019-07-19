SBS Filipino

Toolkit helps regional towns attract migrants

toolkit to help migrants settle in regional areas

Rupanyup, Victoria Source: Google

Published 19 July 2019 at 5:08pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
A new toolkit has been developed to help attract more migrant workers to regional areas. The kit produced by the Regional Australia Institute aims to help regional towns fill skills shortages and make it easier for migrants to settle into regional life.

