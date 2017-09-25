SBS Filipino

Toowoomba explores partnership with Singaporean company

Published 25 September 2017 at 2:01pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
The Queensland regional city of Toowoomba, which has just concluded another year of the Carnival of Flowers, is showing no signs of slowing down for the rest of the year just yet as the Council explores new development partnership ideas including one with the well-known Singaporean attraction, Gardens by the Bay. Image: Toowoomba Regional Council Mayor Paul Antonio (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Celeste Macintosh speaks with the Mayor of Toowoomba Regional Council, Paul Antonio, and the CEO of Gardens by the Bay, Felix Lho.

 





