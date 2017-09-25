Toowoomba explores partnership with Singaporean company

Celeste Macintosh speaks with the Mayor of Toowoomba Regional Council, Paul Antonio, and the CEO of Gardens by the Bay, Felix Lho.
Published 25 September 2017 at 2:01pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
The Queensland regional city of Toowoomba, which has just concluded another year of the Carnival of Flowers, is showing no signs of slowing down for the rest of the year just yet as the Council explores new development partnership ideas including one with the well-known Singaporean attraction, Gardens by the Bay. Image: Toowoomba Regional Council Mayor Paul Antonio (AAP Image/Dan Peled)
