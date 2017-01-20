Top 10 most under-reported humanitarian crises revealed

The aid group says millions are struggling to survive in a world that knows little about these under-reported humanitarian crises.
Published 21 January 2017 at 7:36am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:22am
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Brianna Roberts
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Aid organisation CARE International says millions of people suffered in 2016 from ongoing conflicts and natural disasters that few members of the public were aware of. Photo: Boy in hospital in Yemen (AAP)
Published 21 January 2017 at 7:36am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:22am
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Brianna Roberts
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share