Top Cebu doctor gives green light to medicinal marijuana

Cebu open to the legalisation of medical marijuana; Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to inspect Christmas lights sold in the market; Council considers financial assistance to media covering anti-crime operations; Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) warns employers of continual violations of law prohibiting women employees from wearing high heels in their workplace; Cebu City will provide financial and burial assistance to relative left behind by three drowned boys; canyoneering local guides of Canlaob River in Alegria, Cebu trained to save lives.



