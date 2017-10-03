SBS Filipino

Top Cebu doctor gives green light to medicinal marijuana

Various cannabis oil products

Source: AAP/AP/David Goldman

Published 4 October 2017 at 9:45am
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the Visayan region by Nick Melgar

Cebu open to the legalisation of medical marijuana; Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)  to inspect Christmas lights sold in the market; Council considers   financial assistance to media covering anti-crime operations; Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) warns employers of continual violations of law prohibiting women employees from wearing high heels in their workplace; Cebu City will provide financial and burial assistance to relative left behind by three drowned boys; canyoneering local guides of Canlaob River  in Alegria, Cebu trained to save lives.

