Top lawyers concerned about government’s proposed citizenship-stripping laws

The government's proposed bill will lower the threshold for revoking Australian citizenship of people convicted of terrorism offences, regardless of the severity of the sentence.
Commonwealth Counter-Terrorism Coordinator Linda Geddes from the Dept of Home Affairs Source: AAP
Published 1 February 2019 at 11:55am, updated 1 February 2019 at 12:50pm
By Lin Evlin
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia’s top lawyers have expressed concerns with at Wednesday's meeting of the Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security.
Available in other languages
