SBS Filipino

Top lawyers concerned about government’s proposed citizenship-stripping laws

SBS Filipino

Commonwealth Counter-Terrorism Coordinator Linda Geddes is seen during the Intelligence and Security hearing to discuss the Australian Citizenship Amendment Bill 2018 in Canberra

Commonwealth Counter-Terrorism Coordinator Linda Geddes from the Dept of Home Affairs Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 February 2019 at 11:55am, updated 1 February 2019 at 12:50pm
By Lin Evlin
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia’s top lawyers have expressed concerns with at Wednesday's meeting of the Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security.

Published 1 February 2019 at 11:55am, updated 1 February 2019 at 12:50pm
By Lin Evlin
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The government's proposed bill will lower the threshold for revoking Australian citizenship of people convicted of terrorism offences, regardless of the severity of the sentence.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom