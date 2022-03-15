Top tips to disinfect homes as flu season approaches

Highlights Aussies are being urged to prioritise cleanliness in their household to prevent the spread of the virus.

With increased travel, lack of quarantine, and no testing for influenza, there are concerns flu cases will soar this year according to RACGP.

Preventative measures are important to stop the spread of the virus.

The return of flu is inevitable according to the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) .





The flu season coincides with the COVID-19 virus says General Practitioner, Dr Mahesh Bandarupalli who specialises in infectious diseases.





He believes that actively implementing recommended prevention processes such as cleaning and disinfecting is just as crucial now as when the virus first broke.





In an interview with SBS Filipino , owner of top job cleaning services in Sydney, Em Rama echoes the sentiment and she believes that cleanliness should be a top priority for every Australian household.





“To avoid getting sick, we should maintain cleanliness not only in ourselves, but most especially our house as this is our comfort zone. If our house is dirty, it will be easier for our loved ones to get sick.”





Clean commonly touched surfaces

According to Ms Rama, the items that people often touch are at the greatest risk of being contaminated.





“Frequently touched items may include remote control, switch, doorknob, steering wheel, toilet, kitchen surfaces, microwave, fridge doors, kitchen cupboards, and lounge sofa.”





Cleaning and disinfecting

Ms Rama says it is important to clean and disinfect the different areas of the house.





“Cleaning means to physically remove organic matter such as germs and dirt from surfaces. While disinfecting is the use of chemicals to kill germs on surfaces.”





Ms Rama suggests wiping away any crumbs, dust, or dirt.





“Spray the disinfectant to thoroughly cover the area and let it sit for a while. Wipe with a disposable paper towel that can be thrown away immediately or a cotton cloth that can be machine washed after every use.”





For the toilet, Ms Rama shares any surface that is touched should be disinfected including doorknobs, light switches, toilet seat, handle and cover, sink, and it is especially important not to use the same paper towel or cloth for sinks and toilets.





Any surface of the kitchen that is touched should be disinfected too, including doorknobs, light switches, sink, faucet, refrigerator handle, cabinet hardware, countertops, table, and chairs. And all dishes and utensils should be washed at high heat in the dishwasher, she adds.





Homeowners should also consider doing a thorough cleaning at least once a week.





Prevention is key

Preventing the surfaces of the house from being contaminated is as important as cleaning. Basic measures such as washing and sanitising hands regularly, wearing a face mask when needed, or covering the mouth when sneezing or coughing can help stop the spread of the virus.











Healthy Pinoy is SBS Filipino's weekly segment on health. The content provided is for informational purposes only and does not intend to substitute professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult your GP or doctor for support.











