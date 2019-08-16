SBS Filipino

Towards a healthier Australia

گرگ هانت وزیر بهداشت استرایا

Source: AAP

Published 16 August 2019 at 12:57pm, updated 16 August 2019 at 3:12pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Health Minister Greg Hunt has unveiled Australia's National Health plan which he hopes will make the nation's health system the best in the world. In particular, the plan lays out how the government intends to address Australia's rising mental health and suicide rates.

