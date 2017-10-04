Toyota workers left jobless as plant shuts down

Damir Dakovic on his final day on the job at Toyota's Altona plant which is closing Source: SBS
Published 4 October 2017 at 4:08pm, updated 4 October 2017 at 4:17pm
By Luke Waters
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia is one-step closer to losing its 92-year old car manufacturing industry with the closure of Toyota's Altona plant in Melbourne's west. 2-thousand 6-hundred workers will be made redundant with another 3-thousand supply-chain jobs also tipped to go.
Available in other languages
