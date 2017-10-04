SBS Filipino

Toyota workers left jobless as plant shuts down

Damir Dakovic on his final day on the job at Toyota's Altona plant which is closing

Damir Dakovic on his final day on the job at Toyota's Altona plant which is closing

Published 4 October 2017
By Luke Waters
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Australia is one-step closer to losing its 92-year old car manufacturing industry with the closure of Toyota's Altona plant in Melbourne's west. 2-thousand 6-hundred workers will be made redundant with another 3-thousand supply-chain jobs also tipped to go.

