Tracing Heritage with Music and Storytelling

Published 10 January 2016 at 11:46am, updated 11 January 2016 at 10:41am
By Eunice Andrada
Being raised in between two cultures doesn't come without growing pains. Image: James Mangohig (left) and Joelistics (Supplied/Cesar Rodrigues)

Sharing stories that begin in different generations, Filipino-Dutch-Australian producer/songwriter James Mangohig and Chinese-Australian MC and spoken word artist Joel Ma (also known as Joelistics) explore how their family history fits into Australia's broader cultural fabric.

From stories of parents rebuilding life in a foreign land to navigating their teenage years as "outsiders", Mangohig and Ma share how these moments have directed their music careers.

Through photographs, home movies and an original soundtrack of acoustic and electronic music created for the show, the two artists offer their take on the modern Asian-Australian experience in In Between Two. More details herë: http://www.sydneyfestival.org.au/2016/in-between-two

 

