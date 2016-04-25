Tracing the Families of Soldiers Who Fought in Gallipoli

Available in other languages

Casualties were already high.











Australian Captain Charles Leer and his men had just landed at Anzac Cove.











Facing the Australian advance, Turkish Captain Halis Bey moved his men into position at Third Ridge, near Lone Pine.











By day's end, Captain Charles Leer was dead, fallen in the final fierce fighting against the Ottoman forces.











Turkish Captain Halis Bey was alive - but had been shot three times by Australian snipers.











Over 100 years later, SBS journalist Ismail Kayhan traced the families of the two men who fought so fiercely against each other on that first Anzac day - and spoke with their descendants in Turkey and Australia.









