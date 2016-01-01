Traditions for the New Year

SBS Filipino



Published 1 January 2016 at 3:26pm, updated 1 January 2016 at 4:09pm
By Christie Rivera
No doubt that for most of us New Year is one of the most important events in our calendar. How do we celebrate it though? Do we follow the traditions learned from the homeland or have we adapted the Aussie way of celebrating the New Year? Listen to what some of our kababayans have to say... Image: Thirteen Kinds of Fruits for the New Year (Lynne Trinidad Facebook/Supplied)

