Trainees to fill gaps in aged care workforce

Key Points
- Trainees are set to be paid while undertaking a nationally recognised qualification in the aged care sector
- The new talent development program is designed for people with little or no industry experience who want to start a career in home care
- The sector has estimated a requirement of over 100,000 additional support workers by 2028.
