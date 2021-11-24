Trainees to fill gaps in aged care workforce

A close up of an elderly man and his walking stick (AAP).jpg

Trainees are set to be paid while undertaking a nationally recognised qualification in the aged care sector. Credit: AAP

Paid Home Care Traineeships are being launched in order to attract and upskill new talent in the aged care sector.

Key Points
  • The new talent development program is designed for people with little or no industry experience who want to start a career in home care
  • The sector has estimated a requirement of over 100,000 additional support workers by 2028.


Aged care providers warn of staff crisis in the industry

SBS Filipino

24/11/202105:23

A daughter and sister's caring experience: Sacrifices made for love and family

SBS Filipino

21/10/202214:34
