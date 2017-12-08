Training, re-skilling women for economic independence

Melba Marginson tells us more
helping seniors to submit some applications Source: Getty Images/Shannon Fagan
Published 8 December 2017 at 5:57pm, updated 8 December 2017 at 6:01pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
An initiative of the Victorian based Women for Economic Independence Network, a training program for migrant women to give them the leadership skills and knowledge of workplace safety and basic rights to enable them to enter or re-enter the workforce
Published 8 December 2017 at 5:57pm, updated 8 December 2017 at 6:01pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share